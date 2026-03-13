The Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Effect! BCCI Faces Rallying Calls To Add More ODI Matches In 2026

India is still basking in the T20 World Cup glory after defeating New Zealand in the final. Now the focus will shift to the 2027 ODI World Cup, which could likely be the last dance for both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. India were involved in more T20I matches leading to the T20 World Cup 2026. But that scenario could very much change this year.

More ODI Matches On The Cards?

The Men In Blue will not be involved in international matches until June 14, when they are scheduled to take on Afghanistan in the first of the three ODI matches. As per an Indian Express report, various boards have requested BCCI to shore up the number of ODI matches scheduled to be played during the overseas tour. The England, New Zealand, Ireland and Sri Lanka Cricket Boards have reportedly put forward the proposal to add more ODI games, which could be a lucrative opportunity to cash in on.

Both Rohit and Virat remain massive crowd-pullers and the boards are trying to get them to play the maximum number of matches leading to the 2027 ODI World Cup. Both the stalwarts retired from the other two formats and currently, they only feature in the 50-over formats.

Sri Lanka, England Reportedly Offered To Host More ODI Matches

As per the report, Cricket Ireland has been in contact with the BCCI to finalise a three-match ODI series with India. Shubman Gill's side is also scheduled to play a three-match ODI series with England and the number of matches could be extended. Two extra matches could be squeezed in, and it remains to be seen whether it would be in the shortest format or the other white-ball format.

India will also play two Test matches in Sri Lanka and efforts are on to include ODI matches. India's tour of New Zealand could also see more ODI matches as things stand.