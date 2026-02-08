'The Way He Took...': Irfan Pathan Highlights Impact Of Star Bowler In India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match

The Men in Blue hosted USA at the Wankhede Stadium for their opening match in the T20 World Cup on February 7, 2026, where India sealed their first win of the campaign after defeating their opponents by 29 runs. While there were no major changes in the playing XI from the warm-up match against South Africa, Jasprit Bumrah missed out due to illness.

After being asked to bat first, India posted 161-9 after 20 overs, following skipper Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 49-ball 84 run knock. Suryakumar Yadav's knock featured 10 fours and four sixes as the player smashed 65 runs in just four overs. During USA's run chase, India restricted their opponents to 132 runs after 20 overs, with Mohammed Siraj picking up three wickets in his four-over spell.

After the match, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan pointed out the impact Siraj made in the game during the 2nd innings.

Irfan Pathan On Mohammed Siraj's Performance Against USA

Following the match, Irfan Pathan showered praise on Mohammed Siraj and noted that the player plays on another level whenever Jasprit Bumrah is missing from the playing XI.

In his YouTube video, Irfan Pathan shared, "When Bumrah is not playing, Siraj is completely different. Mohammed Siraj’s record with and without Bumrah is on a different level. The way he took three wickets was outstanding. I was very clear about who should get the new ball. I had even mentioned in commentary before he came on that Mohammed Siraj should have the new ball."

He further added, "When he got the new ball, he got hit for a six, adjusted his lengths, and took wickets. The wicket of Gous was particularly crucial because if he had stayed at the crease, playing aggressively for three to four overs, he could have taken the game away. Gous is the kind of player who plays at a very high strike rate, and Siraj managed to dismiss him. After that, he took another wicket with his swinging deliveries."

Mohammed Siraj Replaced Harshit Rana In India Squad