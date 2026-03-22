'There Is A Problem In India...': R Ashwin's Explosive Verdict On Virat Kohli's Test Retirement

Virat Kohli's Test retirement just before the England series created a whole lot of buzz. The former Test captain played his last Test match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground and India went on to lose the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1.

R Ashwin's Explosive Claims On Virat Kohli

Virat announces his retirement from T20Is after India lifted the T20 World Cup title in 2024. Virat hadn't been amongst runs in the long format and ended his prolonged century drought at Perth in the first Test match. His ability to sustain in Test matches had faced severe scrutiny and now Ravichandran Ashwin made a sensational claim about Virat.

On his YouTube channel, he said, "I've directly told him that he had cricket left him in Test cricket. There was something left in Test cricket, but it's okay, honestly. There is a problem in India about the perception," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"He has retired, I mean, even look at it from Virat's value and Virat's principle, he always kept team first. Even at press conferences, he always said that the team is very important, that we have got to win. He has said all this. And for him to say okay, I've taken a retirement, I want to come back, it's not an easy decision for him to make, also, but I do certainly believe he had some cricket left."

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Virat Kohli Will Be The Focal Point For RCB

After India's T20 World Cup triumph, the focus will now shift to IPL. Defending champions RCB will open the campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium received the necessary clearance to host IPL matches after the venue underwent multiple checks by stakeholders following a stampede during the IPL trophy parade.

RCB will also host matches in Raipur alongside the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The 37-year-old displayed his T20 credentials last season, smashing 657 runs in 15 IPL matches and the onus will be on him once again to navigate all the challenges.