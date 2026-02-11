'There Will Be Extra Pressure On India': Pakistan Mystery Spinner Usman Tariq Lays Down His Plans For T20 World Cup Showdown

After dodging a bullet against the Netherlands, Pakistan put themselves together and convincingly beat the USA in the 2nd Group game on Tuesday. Riding on Sahibzada Farhan and Babar Azam's fluent innings, Pakistan posted a healthy 190 runs on the board, which laid out the plans for an easy win over the USA. The Men In Green conceded a humiliating loss against the USA in the last edition, but ensured that the mishap didn't happen twice.

Usman Tariq Lays Down His Plans For India Game

After Pakistan's win over the USA, all the focus will now be on the much-anticipated IND vs PAK clash on February 15. After many hiccups, the T20 World Cup match will now be held as per the schedule. Pakistan used four frontline spinners against the USA, and given the slowish nature of the Sri Lankan pitches, they are likely to take up the same strategy against the Men In Blue.

Ahead of the match, mystery spinner Usman Tariq opened up on his plans against Suryakumar Yadav and Co.

He Said, “I guess, there will be extra pressure on them. Because, the way they’re discussing these things, I think, if they’re just discussing it in that sense, meaning, they’re just objecting on that, it shows that, maybe, there will be extra pressure on them. But, I don’t know about it. I’m really focusing on my games. I don’t have any idea what’s going around in the media and stuff. It’s a simple thing that I’m just focusing on my cricket and practice."

India will now face Namibia on February 12 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Pakistan Made A U0-turn On Monday

Talks had intensified over the last few days, and there were hint of positivity after PCB chief met with a two-member ICC delegation in the presence of BCB chief Aminul Islam on Sunday. There was a sense of optimism regarding finding a common ground, and on Monday late at night, the Pakistani government confirmed their intention and instructed the team to honour their commitments.

