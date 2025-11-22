'These Sort Of Wickets Maybe Do Suit Us A Little Bit Better': India Coach Admits Following Day 1 Of Ind vs SA 2nd Test

Following the end of Day 1 of India vs South Africa, the India coach shared that the Guwahati pitch likely suited the Indian team more than the Eden Gardens. However, the coach also mentioned that he personally did not believe that wickets can determine the end result of a game.

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate also termed the Day 1 pitch as a pitch that makes scoring runs a bit difficult, as most of SA's star batters were dismissed in the early overs.

Ryan ten Doeschate shared, "My personal point of view is that the wicket very rarely determines who wins the game. If we'd played better in Kolkata, I feel we could have won the Test on that surface."

He further added, "But having said that, you've got to introspect and look at recent results. These sort of wickets maybe do suit us a little bit better. The template for us is probably closer to this than playing on some of the wickets we have played on. You've got to be prepared to fight really hard, and this game is going to go deep. Make sure you stay in the game."

After electing to bat following the toss, the visitors' side ended Day 1 on 247 runs for six wickets.

Ryan ten Doeschate Praises Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets on Day 1 of India's 2nd Test against South Africa. While praising Yadav, ten Doeschate shared, "We know Kuldeep's strike rate is phenomenal. But maybe the fact that he sort of gets overspin, and with the red soil and a little bit more pace in the wicket, maybe he was slightly more effective in the conditions today."

Ryan ten Doeschate Hopes For The Wickets To Stay The Same During India's First Innings