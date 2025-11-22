'Bloody Disappointing': Ex-English Skipper Highlights England's Massive Flaw, Highlights Mistakes From Ashes 2023 After Perth Defeat

England suffered an Ashes nightmare as the team suffered an embarrassing 2-day defeat to Australia. The visiting side looked to be doing well just after lunch on Day 2 as they were leading by 105 runs. However, the England batting collapsed before tea as they set a target of 205 runs for Australia.

The visiting team was then handed a heavy blow by Travis Head, who hammered 123 runs in just 87 balls, powering Australia to win the 1st Ashes Test.

While reacting to England's loss, former captain Michael Vaughan took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his disappointment in the team's performance. He shared, "England made huge mistakes with the Bat in 2023 at the start of Ashes series … they went 2-0 down … they have made exactly the same mistakes here … it’s bloody disappointing …"

Michael Vaughan Believes The Loss Might Damage England

The former captain on Kayo Sports’ live coverage shared that he believes that this loss will hurt the team, and it might damage the team's mentality.

He explained, "This is going to hurt England, it’s going to damage them, I think. I thought after yesterday’s play England had opened up a few cracks in the Australian batting lineup. Ben Stokes won’t really understand what’s happened. We’re talking four-and-a-half hours of cricket where his team have gone from not a dominant position, but you’re in control of a game. They had the chance yesterday (to bury Australia) and they lost 5-12 down the back end of the innings."

He further went on, "They have the tools to be really competitive, but you can’t be competitive without brains. You can’t just play one way, which is what they’ve done, and they’ve come unstuck today, and they came unstuck yesterday."

Travis Head Becomes The 2nd Fastest Centurion In The Ashes