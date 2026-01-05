'They Want To Come Or Not Is Their Choice': Harbhajan Singh Weighs In On Bangladesh's Relocation Request For Upcoming T20 World Cup

Former Team India spinner Harbhajan Singh recently weighed in on Bangladesh's refusal to travel to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

On Sunday, January 4, 2025, the Bangladesh Cricket Board officially requested the ICC to relocate their matches that were set to be held in India next month, citing safety concerns. This request came after Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the IPL team KKR at the BCCI's instruction.

In an interview with ANI, Harbhajan Singh emphasised that India is open to hosting all teams in the upcoming World Cup; however, whether Bangladesh want to travel or not is their decision.

Harbhajan Singh On Bangladesh's Refusal To Travel To India

The veteran spinner explained that the decision now lies with the ICC and Bangladesh on whether they wish to continue in India or shift their matches to Sri Lanka. Additionally, he condemned the violence in Bangladesh and shared that those things should not have happened.

Harbhajan Singh shared, "Due to the various events that have taken place in the past few days, Bangladesh does not want to come to India. Whatever happened in Bangladesh is wrong. ICC needs to make a decision on their request. We welcome everyone to India, but whether they want to come here or not is their choice."

Bangladesh Placed In Group C Of The T20 World Cup 2026

Bangladesh is placed in group C of the upcoming tournament, set to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka. In group C, they will be facing England, Italy, Nepal, and the West Indies. Notably, as per the current schedule, Bangladesh is set to play their first match against the West Indies on February 7, 2026, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.