'They Will Decide On Our Participation In T20 World Cup': Uncertain Pakistan Cricket Board Plays Government Card Amid Fears Of ICC Sanctions

Pakistan have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi had threatened to boycott the event after the ICC sanctioned Bangladesh for refusing to travel to India for the showpiece event.

After Bangladesh, Pakistan Set To Boycott T20 World Cup?

Despite Pakistan announcing their squad, its participation in the T20 World Cup remains uncertain. They didn't travel to India for the Asia Cup, and the tournament was later conducted in Dubai. Now, amid all the T20 World Cup fiasco, PCB's High Performance Director and member of the men's national team selection committee, Aaqib Javed, said, “We are selectors and our job is to select the team. We havent announced it too far in advance, (January) 30th was the deadline. The government has to decide, there is nothing I can say about that. The chairman has said that the government will decide so definitely we will wait for their decision."

Scotland Replaced Bangladesh In T20 World Cup

ICC announced Scotland as Bangladesh replaced and they have been pitted in Group C alongside Italy, England, Nepal and West Indies. World cricket's governing body categorically rejected Bangladesh's “security threat” claims in India after reviewing all the necessary arrangements.

They were scheduled to play their first three group stage matches in Kolkata, followed by the last game in Mumbai. They requested to shift all their matches to Sri Lanka, but ICC denied their plea, citing it's not possible to make last minute changes. There have been reports that the ICC might further impose sanctions on Bangladesh, but there hasn't been any official update.

