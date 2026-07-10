'This is Not Something Abnormal': Team India Braces For Full Performance Review After Humiliating T20I Series Loss

After Team India suffered a heavy 3-0 T20I series defeat to England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said it will conduct a review meeting with "core members to discuss what went wrong" after the conclusion of the ODI series.



Team India lost the fourth match by nine wickets in Bristol. Board Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the meeting will focus solely on the team's on-field performances and corrective measures following the disappointing white-ball tour of England and Ireland.



Speaking to ANI, Saikia termed the series loss as a "purely bad phase".



"The BCCI is currently observing the performance of the Indian T20 team, which has not been up to the mark in the ongoing series against England. However, this is not something abnormal and can happen in international cricket. We consider it a purely bad phase," Saikia told ANI.

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He expressed hope that the team would regain "good form".



"Once the ODI series gets over on July 19 and the team comes back, we will have a review meeting with core members of the team to discuss what went wrong in England. Since there is an ODI series, we are hoping that the team will be back in good form," he said.



Saikia also outlined the agenda of the meeting. "Strictly about the performance of the team and how course correction can be done with regard to shortfalls. Nothing else will be discussed," he added.

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India's review comes after a disappointing T20I campaign in Ireland and England. Led by newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer, the visitors conceded the five-match series after suffering a nine-wicket defeat in the fourth T20I at Bristol, giving England an unassailable 3-0 lead after the opening match had ended in a no-result. Earlier, the Indian team also suffered a clean sweep against Ireland in T20Is.



India had earlier lost the second T20I by four wickets before enduring a crushing 125-run defeat in the third game, where they were bundled out for just 76 while chasing 202.



The ongoing series also marks India's second successive T20I series defeat after their 2-0 loss to Ireland earlier this year, the first bilateral series defeat to the Irish in the shortest format. Both setbacks have come since the BCCI replaced 2026 T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav with Iyer as India's T20I skipper.



Despite Iyer's unbeaten 80 off 49 balls in Bristol, India's total of 158/7 proved inadequate as England chased it down in just 13.5 overs through captain Harry Brook's 79 off 35 balls and Phil Salt's 59 off 42. The victory also secured England's first-ever bilateral T20I series win over India in a contest comprising two or more matches.