'This Is RCB’s Time': Virat Kohli and Co Tipped To Defend IPL Title After Dominant Start To Campaign

After lifting their maiden IPL title last season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have looked to be in the mood and have carried their form into this season. Virat Kohli and Co. have lost only one game and have shown some serious credentials to defend their IPL title with ease.

RCB tipped To Create Their Own IPL Legacy

RCB showed their all-round might in a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants, and they have emerged as the title contenders once again. Virat Kohli and captain Rajat Patidar have led the side in the batting, while Josh Hazlewood and Jacob Duffy have been impressive with the ball.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar feels RCB could go on to create their own legacy by winning multiple titles from now on.

In an interaction with JioStar, he said, “As a team, there are phases, like there was a phase for CSK and MI when they just seemed invincible. I believe that this is RCB’s time.

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“The success that the team has had in terms of consistency, not necessarily just the championship, but having won that championship, the confidence is high. It rubs off on the management and the owners as well, and then you can go on a roll."

He also added that RCB could replicate what the Mumbai Indians, SCK or KKR have done in the cash-rich league.

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