'This Is RCB’s Time': Virat Kohli and Co Tipped To Defend IPL Title After Dominant Start To Campaign
RCB have been on a sensational run in IPL 2026 and currently top the table with four points in their kitty.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
After lifting their maiden IPL title last season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have looked to be in the mood and have carried their form into this season. Virat Kohli and Co. have lost only one game and have shown some serious credentials to defend their IPL title with ease.
RCB tipped To Create Their Own IPL Legacy
RCB showed their all-round might in a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants, and they have emerged as the title contenders once again. Virat Kohli and captain Rajat Patidar have led the side in the batting, while Josh Hazlewood and Jacob Duffy have been impressive with the ball.
Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar feels RCB could go on to create their own legacy by winning multiple titles from now on.
In an interaction with JioStar, he said, “As a team, there are phases, like there was a phase for CSK and MI when they just seemed invincible. I believe that this is RCB’s time.
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“The success that the team has had in terms of consistency, not necessarily just the championship, but having won that championship, the confidence is high. It rubs off on the management and the owners as well, and then you can go on a roll."
He also added that RCB could replicate what the Mumbai Indians, SCK or KKR have done in the cash-rich league.
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“I believe that it’s not only about winning one championship, but this could be a phase for RCB where, maybe, for three or four years in a row, they can do something really special and be in that top group of IPL teams where Kolkata Knight Riders, MI and CSK have won multiple championships. I foresee RCB sitting in that special bracket very soon."