'This Victory Has Filled Every Indian Heart': PM Modi Congratulates Team India On Successfully Defending T20 World Cup Title In Ahmedabad

PM Narendra Modi has congratulated Team India after Suryakumar Yadav and Co. defeated New Zealand to lift their 3rd T20 World Cup title in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to become the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title.

PM Modi posted on X, "Champions!

"Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup!

"This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament.

"This victory has filled every Indian heart with pride and joy.

