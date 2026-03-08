Team India Breaks Ahmedabad Jinx; Suryakumar Yadav-led Men In Blue Thrash New Zealand To Rewrite History, Successfully Defend T20 WC Title

India's players celebrate the wicket of Tim Seifert during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad | Image: AP

No team had ever defended the T20 World Cup, no side had lifted the silverware thrice, and no host nation had claimed the T20 WC title. But tonight, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Men in Blue have rewritten history.

The Indian cricket team have displayed unprecedented dominance in T20 World Cup history, defeating New Zealand in the final and erasing the scars of 2023 with a triumphant victory in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue defeated the Blackcaps by 96 runs. Team India had never defeated New Zealand in the history of the T20 World Cup, until now.

This is the Men in Blue's third ICC title win in three years across formats.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India showcased all‑round brilliance, keeping the Blackcaps under control and displaying exceptional authority in the final, dropping only a few catches along the way. It was thoroughly the Men in Blue's game in Ahmedabad as they made history after successfully defending the title with immense flair, grit and determination.

Team India Hammer New Zealand With Elite Batting Showcase

Team India kicked off its innings with sheer brilliance as openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma delivered a cracker of a stand. The duo brilliantly utilised the powerplay with brute force and temperament.

Samson struck a brilliant 89 off 46, while Abhishek Sharma broke the shackles with a record-breaking fifty. Ishan Kishan also delivered well, scoring 54 off 25. The hosts' top order was absolutely spot on in the high-stakes clash.

The Men in Blue's momentum was jolted when skipper Suryakumar Yadav fell for a duck. Hardik Pandya tried to gain some speed before losing his wicket after scoring 18.

Shivam Dube brought the intensity in the death overs after going big with his shots, helping Team India go past the 250-run mark. Dube delivered an unbeaten 26, Tilak Varma put up 8* as India reached 255 at the loss of five wickets.

New Zealand's James Neesham did the primary damage, scalping three wickets in an over and shaking up India's momentum. Matth Henry and Rachin Ravindra also picked a dismissal each.

It was a record-setting outing for Team India as multiple cricketers broke records with their smashing knocks.

India Becomes Three-Time T20 World Cup Champions After Thrashing NZ

New Zealand was under pressure during the chase, with opener Finn Allen falling for just nine. Rachin Ravindra also failed to fire after being dismissed for just one run.

The hard-hitting Glenn Phillips also couldn't stand his ground after being bowled out by Axar Patel. Hardik Pandya got the better of Mark Chapman after bowling him out for just three.

Tim Serfert delivered some attacking intent, scoring a well-composed 52 off 26 before losing his wicket to Varun Chalaravarthy's bowling. A brilliant piece of fielding from Ishan Kishan helped India bring down the Blackcaps' big gun.

Some tempers also flared when Arshdeep Singh tossed the ball towards the stumps, but it hit Daryl Mitchell, and he was not happy about it. But both of them brushed things off with a handshake after the over. Mitchell was brought down by Axar Patel for just 17.

Skipper Mitchell Santner delivered a fighting 43 before Jasprit Bumrah worked his magic, putting up his best figures in the T20 World Cup.

The Kiwis were bowled out at 159, with Tilak Varma completing the catch as the entire stadium stood up to its feet in jubilation.