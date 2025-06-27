Threat in New York? Rohit Sharma Reveals India Weren't 'Allowed to...’ Before 2024 T20 WC Match vs Pakistan

There was a massive build-up before the 2024 T20 World Cup game between India and Pakistan. It is no secret that there is always a massive hype when the two rivals clash against each other. But with game taking place in neither of the countries, one would have imagined that at least there will not be any threat on players, but that was not the case.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma, who eventually led the side to the T20 WC triumph, recently revealed how players from India and Pakistan were asked not to leave their hotel in New York before the match. The security was beefed up as well. Rohit also said that he sensed something was going on.

‘There was a threat’

“Before the India vs Pakistan match, we were told there was a threat — something was going on. So, two days before the game, we weren’t allowed to step out of the hotel. The atmosphere started building from there," Rohit said on JioHotstar.

Rohit also revealed that the hotel was full with players, their families, media and fans that the team had to order food from outside.

“We were ordering food in, and the hotel was so packed you could barely walk. Fans, media — everyone was there. That’s when you realise this isn’t just another match — something special is about to happen. As soon as we got near the stadium, it already felt like a celebration — Indian fans, Pakistani fans, all dancing and enjoying themselves,” he added.

India Beat Pakistan

The game between the arch-rivals at New York went right down to the wire before India edged Pakistan by a narrow margin to clinch the win from the jaws of defeat. It was a low-scoring thriller which India won by six runs.