Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill Face Heat Over Jasprit Bumrah's Non-Availability For Birmingham Test as Jofra Archer Returns For England

England vs India: Following the loss at Headingley, Team India desperately needs a win before they head to London for the third Test - now with no Jasprit Bumrah available - it has created massive panic in the dressing-room. It was well-known that Bumrah will feature in merely three of the five Tests due to workload issues. Now, that it almost confirmed that Bumrah would be rested for the Birmingham Test creates massive panic for all.

Not Playing Bumrah Could Backfire?

Former India cricketer MSK Prasad has slammed Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill for not playing Bumrah. As per the former selector, Bumrah was a must at Birmingham as that Test would be crucial. He reckons Bumrah should have been played when the series is still alive.

Earlier it was understood that a call on Bumrah would be taken near to the game. That is also something head coach Gambhir had claimed. Gambhir categorically said that the side will not change any plans.

It is understood that Gambhir will take the final call on Bumrah. India's pace spearhead picked up five wickets in the first innings, but then went wicketless in the second innings when India needed him to stand up and deliver.

Can India Level it up at Birmingham?

Edgbaston has never been a happy hunting ground for India. They have never won a Test in their eight previous attempts. Edgbaston has been for years, a fortress for England. Beating them there would be difficult. Also, what would boost their bowling outfit is the return of Jofra Archer. While some reckon Archer should not have been rushed in, this decision certainly shows how England reckon they could almost seal the deal at Birmingham.