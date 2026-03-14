Three-time Champion KKR Reveal Fresh New Jersey Ahead Of IPL 2026 Campaign

Three-time IPL champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have unveiled a fresh new jersey ahead of IPL 2026 on Saturday. The new KKR jersey is designed in the theme of Lines of Legacy.

The Kolkata-based franchise is one of the most popular IPL teams, and they have built a legacy on iconic moments which have defined their IPL journey so far. From Brendon McCullum’s explosive 158* on IPL's inaugural day in 2008 to Rinku Singh’s jaw-dropping five consecutive sixes in a final-over thriller, the team has consistently put up unforgettable shows which have etched themselves into IPL folklore.

Each iconic moment forms a line in the franchise’s star-studded story, and when these lines come together, they create the initials (K) (K) (R) in the style of abstract linear art.

This season, those lines are not just remembered - they are woven into the jersey itself, allowing fans to wear a piece of the team’s story.

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Speaking on the jersey reveal, Venky Mysore, Chief Executive Officer, Knight Riders Sports, said: “The Lines of Legacy captures the essence of KKR's storied history and celebrates the journey of the team over the years. Each line represents a pivotal moment of brilliance, reflecting the energy and spirit that weaves together to form our identity. We are proud of this legacy that we have built and want to carry it into the upcoming season while creating more memories for our fans to cherish.”

Talking about the film that blends humour and pop culture into the storytelling around the new kit, Binda Dey, Chief Marketing Officer of Knight Riders Sports, said: “Through our ‘Kya Line Hai?’ campaign film featuring actor Rajat Bedi and comedian Anirban Dasgupta, and other popular creators from Kolkata, we wanted to bring the idea of the ‘Lines of Legacy’ to life and celebrate the iconic moments that define KKR’s journey. The campaign invites fans to be part of that story as we head into a new season. By collaborating with local Kolkata influencers and creators, we’re bringing the legacy of the team to fans in a fun and authentic way.”

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