'Thrilling & Exciting': Captain Shreyas Iyer Ready For Historic Japan T20I, Credits IPL For Nurturing Young Guns



The Indian squad is currently in Japan ahead of Tuesday’s historic clash at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture. The one-off fixture, dubbed the Suzuki Cup, will mark the first-ever meeting between India and Japan in men’s international cricket.



The match is being organised as part of the celebrations commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan, adding further significance to an already historic occasion.



Iyer was speaking to the reporters following India’s practice session in Sano was cancelled on Monday due to rain ahead of the one-off fixture.



"Yes, it’s going to be a thrilling and exciting match for us. This will be the first time we play Japan, so it’s a new experience for us. I don’t know much about the conditions or the wicket yet, but we’re really looking forward to the challenge. We’re super excited for the game tomorrow. Hopefully, the rain stays away and everyone coming to the stadium, as well as all the viewers watching, gets to enjoy a competitive and exciting game," he said.



Iyer highlighted the rapid growth of cricket globally, and said the increasing competitiveness of teams is a positive sign for the sport. He expects the upcoming clash against Japan to be an exciting contest and is looking forward to the challenge.



“Cricket is growing rapidly in every country, and teams are becoming stronger and more competitive in their own ways. That’s great for the game, and I’m sure tomorrow will be another exciting and competitive match. We’re really looking forward to it," he added.



Iyer also hailed the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a key platform for young Indian cricketers to showcase their talent, gain exposure and progress through the ranks.