Ticket Fraud In IPL 2026? DDCA Director Anand Verma's Allegations Trigger Major Controversy

IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League has been rocked by another controversy. Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Anand Verma has allegedly claimed that genuine ticket holders are being blocked from entering Arun Jaitley Stadium and people with duplicate tickets obtained access during the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 game.

DDCA Director Alleges IPL Ticket Fraud In Delhi

Verma lodged a complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central District) alleging he and his guests were denied entry into the hospitality section despite holding valid passes for the DC vs MI game. The complaint stated, "When the Complainant and his guests arrived at the designated entry gate of the stadium, they were illegally stopped and denied entry by the security personnel manning the entry point." He added, "Upon enquiry, the Complainant was shocked to learn that the two complimentary physical tickets in his possession had already been scanned and used for entry by some unknown and unauthorised persons."

He also insisted that DDCA in-charge of handling IPL tickets, hasn't been able to provide a satisfactory answer to his allegations after he was directed to him by DDCA Chief Financial Officer Manan Gupta.

"Mr. Manan Gupta, instead of taking immediate action, provided the complainant with the contact details of one Mr. Bhushan, who is stated to be the DDCA in-charge for handling all tickets... but no fruitful or satisfactory explanation was provided by him regarding the prior scanning and use of the tickets."

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Verma further stated, "it demonstrates a complete breakdown of internal controls... the collusion of security personnel in this fraudulent activity is a matter of grave concern... Their complicity in allowing unauthorised individuals to gain entry by fraudulent means compromises the entire security apparatus of the stadium, posing a significant risk to public safety."

DDCA Provides Clarity After Anand Verma's Allegations

DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma rejected all the claims, citing that it was a technical issue and Delhi Capitals had already communicated the error to them. He told PTI, "Delhi Capitals have communicated to us that it was a technical issue. Sometimes the scanner fails to read the barcode."

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