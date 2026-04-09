'You've Got Three To Six Months Left': Yuvraj Singh Reveals Intricate Details On His Cancer Journey

Yuvraj Singh's contribution to Indian cricket has already been written in golden letters. The prolific all-rounder was one of the architects behind India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2007, followed by the ODI World Cup victory in 2011 on Indian soil. Yuvraj's battle with cancer and his return to the Indian Cricket Team afterwards have somewhat been an inspirational story.

Yuvraj Singh Opened Up On His Cancer Battle

Yuvraj was awarded the man of the tournament award in both 2007 and 2011, but after India lifted their 2nd ODI WC title, he faced a very turbulent period. He was diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo treatment for two and a half years in the US.

His testament was on display when he made his return to the Indian team and went on to smash a 35-ball 77 against Australia in a T20I game in 2013. In a conversation on Overlap Cricket, Yuvraj Singh opened up on the most difficult phase of his life.

He said to Michael Vaughan, "It was hard to accept. At the peak of your career, you're on top of a mountain and then you fall into a ditch. I was in Delhi. We were going on tour to the West Indies and England. Ganguly had retired and my Test spot had just opened. I was waiting seven years for that spot. I said, 'I don't care if I die, I need that spot.' But I got sicker and sicker.

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“Dr Nitesh Rohatgi said to me, 'The tumour is sitting between your heart and lung. Either you go and play cricket or you might have a heart attack. You've got three to six months left to live if you don't do chemotherapy.' That's when I realised I needed to think.”

Yuvraj Singh's IPL Number Fluctuated Over The Years

Yuvraj also has a robust IPL career, but he didn't seem to have the required consistency in the cash-rich tournament. He featured for 6 IPL teams, including the likes of RCB, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals over a period of 12 years. His most influential IPL was in 2011 when he chipped in with 343 runs for Pune Warriors, which is now a defunct IPL franchise.