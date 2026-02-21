Updated 21 February 2026 at 19:52 IST
Tilak Varma Backed Up By Team India Skipper Despite Patchy Batting Showcase In T20 World Cup: 'No Concern About His Form'
Tilak Varma, despite modest T20 World Cup returns, has full backing from skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who says his batting style adapts to match situations and insists his form is not an issue.
Team India cricketer Tilak Varma has received support from skipper Suryakumar Yadav despite putting in an underwhelming performance with the bat in the T20 World Cup so far.
Tilak Varma has been unable to put up a convincing performance in the T20 World Cup. He has managed to score runs but has yet to deliver a big knock in the marquee event. While he has the capacity to produce standout knocks, he hasn't been able to chip in to provide some flexibility in the number three spot.
Team India Skipper Expresses Faith in Tilak Varma Despite Wobbly T20 World Cup Showing
Despite being unable to switch gears and go full guns blazing, India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav continues to back up Tilak Varma. He revealed that the Indian cricketer has been asked to adjust his batting style depending on how many wickets the team has lost.
SKY further insisted that there is no issue with his form in the game. The skipper's confidence implies that he would not be let go of the team's playing XI.
"Tilak [Varma] has been told to bat in a certain way. If one wicket falls, he can bat in a certain way, play his shots. But if two wickets fall, he has to take some time. There's no concern about Tilak's form," Suryakumar Yadav said at the pre-match press conference.
Team India To Kick off Super 8 Competition Against Soouth Africa
In the three group-stage matches the Indian cricket team has had, Tilak Varma has managed to put up 106 runs. The number three batter for Team India scored 25 runs in the first three matches and then scored 31 in the final group game against the Netherlands.
Tilak also contributed with the ball, picking up a wicket against Pakistan in the competition. While he has displayed consistency, a big knock is yet to come from the young Indian cricketer.
The Indian cricketer is expected to deliver when the Men in Blue kick off the Super 8 stage. Defending champions Team India will face off against South Africa in their first Super 8 competition on Sunday, February 22, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
