WATCH| Grace Harris Dismissed In A Rare Fashion In India-W vs Australia-W T20I Series Decider At Adelaide Oval

India defeated Australia by 17 runs at the Adelaide Oval in the 3rd game of the three-match T20I series on February 21, 2026. The Women in Blue won the series 2-1 and will lock horns with the Aussies again for a two-match ODI series before concluding their Australia Tour with a test match on March 9, 2026.

While there were many memorable moments in the match, including Smriti Mandhana's impressive partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues, which propelled India to set a total of 176 runs, an unsual dismisal in the match caught the attention of the netizens. Australian player Grace Harris lost her wicket to an unusual hit wicket during Australia's run chase.

Notably, Grace Harris became the second Australian woman to be dismissed hit-wicket, joining the legendary former captain Meg Lanning on the list after 2021, with both dismissals coming against the same opponent, India.

Grace Harris Dismissed Hit-Wicket In India-W vs Australia-W T20I Series Decider

Grace Harris's hit wicket came in the 17th over while Australia were already 130/6 in the chase of 177 runs, while still needing 47 runs to seal a win against India. The Australian walked onto the pitch in the 16th over after Ash Gardner's dismissal and got off the mark with a single off her first delivery.

In the 17th over, with Indian bowler Sree Charani bowling yorker-length balls to control the run-rate, Harris decided to go deep in the crease for a slog sweep. However, the player got the placement of the back leg wrong, stretching it right at the base of the timber, thus dislodging the bails.

Watch The Video Here

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues's Partnership Help India Win T20I Series