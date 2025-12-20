Tilak Varma Backs Suryakumar Yadav Despite Latter's Dud Outings, Claims He Can Be Explosive: 'Waiting For That One Inning'

Suryakumar Yadav congratulate Tilak Varma after his innings during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad | Image: AP

Team India cricketer Tilak Varma has backed his teammate and India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav amid the latter's poor form. He reminded that SKY can also be a dangerous cricketer, and that everyone has seen how destructive he can be with the bat.

Suryakumar Yadav's poor form in the competition continued as the India T20I captain failed to fire in the fifth limited-overs match against South Africa. SKY hasn't been able to exceed expectations as he gets dismissed for paltry scores in the competition.

Tilak Varma Backs Up Suryakumar Yadav Despite Rut

Following the T20I series, Tilak Varma expressed that Suryakumar Yadav wasn't in his rhythm and reminded how he can perform once he is confident.

Varma added that everyone on the team is waiting for that one inning where he can break free of the shackles, and also reminded them of the unique skills that he possesses.

"I told Suryakumar Yadav that middle a few balls and be calm at the crease. I was talking to him. If he gets that confidence, everyone has seen how he can play.

"Unfortunately, again, he didn't find that rhythm. I think it wasn't his day, but everyone is waiting for that one inning. Suppose he gets that one inning, then everyone knows how dangerous he can be. He has got some different skills," Tilak Varma said to the reporters at the post-match press conference.

India Seal T20I Series Victory With Strong Finish In Ahmedabad

Tilak Varma was on an absolute rampage with the bat in the fifth T20I. After he walked in to bat following Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal, he delivered 73 off 42, adding 105 runs by stitching a solid partnership with Hardik Pandya.

India already got an explosive start, courtesy of Abhishek Sharma's 34 and Sanju Samson's 37. The latter stepped in as Gill's replacement and delivered his best as an opener. India posted a solid 231/5 on the scoreboard.

From the bowling end of things, Varun Chakaravarthy dazzled throughout the series by scalping at least two wickets in a match. In the fifth T20I, the mystery spinner picked up a four-wicket haul.