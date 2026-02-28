ICC Ramps Up 'Contingency Plans' on Travel, Security and Logistical Operations Amid Growing Tensions In Middle-East

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has triggered contingency procedures to protect and safeguard the well-being, logistics, and travel of the players, team staff, and officials involved in the ongoing Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

On Saturday, Israel and the United States launched a coordinated strike on Iran. Explosions were heard around Tehran and other cities, triggering widespread panic among citizens as they fled the city.

Israeli officials have confirmed that their targets included military and nuclear-related infrastructure.

In response, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a retaliatory attack, striking U.S. bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE. They also launched missiles towards Israel, raising fears of a major escalation of the regional war.

Advertisement

ICC Triggers Contingency Plans After US-Israel's Joint Strikes In Iran

A statement from the ICC has confirmed that they are closely monitoring the escalating situation in the Middle East and have activated 'comprehensive contingency plans' to safeguard all the parties involved in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

"The safety and well-being of every individual connected to our event is the ICC’s highest priority. We have already mobilised our travel, logistics, and security teams, and are working around the clock to ensure that all stakeholders can return home safely, with minimal disruption.

Advertisement

"We would also urge fans who have travelled or were planning to travel for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 to monitor closely and adhere to advisories being issued and consider all factors before undertaking any further international travel," an ICC spokesperson said.

ICC Reveals The Actions They Are Taking As Middle-East Tensions Escalate

The ICC further explained that its travel and logistical division is "actively working with major international carriers to identify and secure alternative routing options." The alternatives include connections through the European, Southeast Asian and South Asian hubs.

The council's security advisers were working with the relevant authorities for real-time advisories as the situation developed.