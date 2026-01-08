Tilak Varma Officially Ruled Out Of First Three New Zealand T20Is With Abdominal Issue; India Batter 'Stable And Progressing Well'

Tilak Varma celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad | Image: AP

Team India batter Tilak Varma has been ruled out of action from the first three matches in the upcoming New Zealand T20I series. The cricketer has undergone surgery for an abdominal issue and is now recovering.

Tilak Varma has been a star in the making for the Indian cricket team in T20Is. From helping India win the Asia Cup Final to displaying a phenomenal performance in the South Africa T20Is, the number three batter for the Men in Blue has emerged as a dependable performer.

Tilak Varma Ruled Out Of First Three T20I Matches Against NZ

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially pulled Tilak Varma from action in the first three matches of the New Zealand T20I series.

The Indian batter has been discharged from the hospital following surgery for an abdominal issue on Thursday morning. Tilak will fly back to Hyderabad on Friday and is now stable.

The update further stated that Tilak Varma would "resume physical training and gradually return to skill-based activities" as soon as his symptoms are resolved and the recovery is satisfactory

“India batter Tilak Varma underwent surgery for an abdominal issue in Rajkot on Wednesday, 7 January. He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning and is scheduled to fly back to Hyderabad on Friday. He is currently stable and progressing well.

“Tilak will resume physical training and gradually return to skill-based activities once his symptoms have fully resolved and wound healing is satisfactory,” the BCCI wrote in a statement.

While Tilak has been ruled out of the first three T20Is, his availability for the remaining two matches “will be assessed based on his progress during the return-to-training and skill phases.”

Tilak Varma Issues Update Following Surgery

Following the surgery in Rajkot, Tilak Varma shared an update on his health on social media. On Instagram Stories, the Indian cricketer expressed gratitude for the overwhelming admiration and revealed that he is already on the road to recovery.

Image: Screengrab/Instagram/@tilakvarma9