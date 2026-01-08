Hyderabad Coach Sets The Record Straight Over Tilak Varma's Injury, Claims 'He Should Be Fine For NZ T20Is'

India's Tilak Varma plays a shot during the 5th T20 match against South Africa, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad | Image: ANI

The Hyderabad Cricket coach has offered a rumour killer over Tilak Varma's injury and denied speculations that the young Indian batter's status was at risk for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Tilak Varma recently went under the knife after suffering an injury while in action in Hyderabad's Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite match against Bengal. The young Indian batter underwent a procedure for testicular torsion in Rajkot.

Tilak Varma's Surgery Procedure Not Serious, Confirms Hyderabad Coach

Following Tilak Varma's injury, rumours have suggested that the medical procedure has jeopardised Tilak's status for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The Indian batter's appearance in the five-match T20I series was also under scrutiny.

Hyderabad cricket coach DB Ravi Teja has clarified that Tilak Varma has undergone a very minor surgery in Rajkot, and nothing is alarming about it. He added that Varma will be ready for action in three or four days.

Advertisement

The HYD cricket coach personally believes that Tilak Varma will be ready for action in the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

"It was a very minor surgery he underwent in Rajkot on Wednesday. There is nothing serious or alarming about it. He will be ready in three to four days.

Advertisement

"Tilak is with the team currently, and he will travel back with the side to Hyderabad. I personally think he should be fine for the Twenty20 series against New Zealand," Coach DB Ravi Teja said to Cricbuzz.

Tilak Varma Has Been Team India's Brightest Star

Tilak Varma has been a consistent performer for India in white-ball cricket, particularly T20Is. The number three batter for India delivered a match-winning outing in the Asia Cup Final, where India had defeated Pakistan in Dubai.

The crucial knock has helped strengthen Tilak Varma's performance for Team India in T20Is. He put up a firm outing in the South Africa T20Is as well, where India won the series with a 3-1 lead.

Tilak Varma also delivered a solid performance for Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Even though they have won only two games in the competition, Tilak has put up consistent performances in the two games he has played.

The Indian batter scored 143 runs, including a century against Chandigarh on January 3, 2026.