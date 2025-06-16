Tim Paine Rejects Critique of Australia's Top Order Following WTC Final Setback: 'Quality Players Don't Grow On Trees'

WTC Final: Tim Paine, the former Australian skipper, has stood strong against the calls to snub top-order batters like Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja. Their recent performance at the high-stakes WTC Final has come under fire as they failed to showcase their regular temperament in red-ball cricket. Australia's shambolic loss in the World Test Championship Final despite being a standout performer sparked outrage among fans as they demanded change. However, Paine has rejected the idea, as he believes the players are top-quality performers.

Tim Paine Backs Up Marnus Labuschagne & Usman Khawaja After WTC Final Setback

Australia were left brutally exposed at the ICC World Test Championship 2025 at Lord's. Despite having a command in the first innings, South Africa delivered an incredible effort with the ball and the bat. The Aussie batters were left gasping as Kagiso Rabada led the bowling attack, leaving the batters shell-shocked after early dismissals.

The Australian top order, considered one of the most dreadful units, failed to make any impact throughout the summit clash. Criticism went rampant on the Aussie batting unit, but Tim Paine rejects the notion as he said the high-quality do not grow on trees.

"You do not just have a bad Test in England and dump people like Uz and Marnus (Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne). They are a huge part of the team for the next year at least. With England coming out here, these high-quality players don't grow on trees. Great players are hard to replace," Tim Paine said, as quoted by ANI.

South Africa Made History At Lord's

South Africa notched history after they became the World Test Champions at Lord's. The Proteas Men ended a wait of 9721 days at the home of cricket to clinch an ICC title at the home of cricket. A clinical showcase from their bowling unit set the tone for them as SA gathered momentum to gain the edge over Australia in the competition.