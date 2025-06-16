ENG vs IND: Shubman Gill Highlights Key Factors Influencing Jasprit Bumrah’s Workload During England Tests

ENG vs IND: Shubman Gill, the Test skipper for Team India, has revealed the factors influencing Jasprit Bumrah's workload in the upcoming five-match Test series against England. Gill emphasized that they do not have a predetermined plan for the A-list pacer and that his workload would vary on the conditions. He also revealed that there would be several factors that may or may not go in their favour and that it would depend on match to match.

Shubman Gill Highlights On Jasprit Bumrah's Workload

The England tour of India will mark the beginning of a new era where young leaders take the helm. With Shubman Gill as skipper and Rishabh Pant being named as the vice-captain, all eyes would be locked in on the dynamic duo as they lead the Men in Blue's charge against England at their yard. Several questions need to be addressed, with one of the biggest ones being Jasprit Bumrah's workload. Captain Gill has offered some insights into the star pacer's management throughout the series.

"I think it's more based on match to match and see how much workload there has been on him, and that's what we are trying to look at. You see how much workload he has had in this match and then moving on from there…

"We don't want to have a predetermined set, 'Okay, these are the matches that he would want to play,' because there are there are so many factors that cannot go or go in your favour that can determine whether is he going to play the next match or not," Shubman Gill said while speaking to Dinesh Karthik on Sky Sports Cricket.

Bumrah Seen In Action For Intra Squad Match In beckenham

Team India intends to avoid the disaster they encountered during the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Jasprit Bumrah suffered an injury which ended all their hopes of gaining positives from the Test series which took place Down Under. The star pacer sustained a back injury during the Sydney Test, which heavily impacted their campaign.

Ahead of the England series, Team India locked horns in an Intra Squad match where Jasprit Bumrah was seen in action. The play was held behind closed doors, which is why the scores remain under wraps. But the match gave the team some crucial game time before they faced off against a test cricket powerhouse.