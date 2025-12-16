Timed to Perfection? Released by KKR, Venkatesh Iyer Smashes 43-Ball 70 on IPL Auction Day

IPL Auction: Venkatesh Iyer, who was retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 23.75 Cr after the franchise used their Right To Match (RTM), but was released in 2025. He would be in the spotlight on auction day in Abu Dhabi. IPL 2026 mini auction takes place on December 16 and Iyer has become the talk of the town after his blazing 43-ball 70 in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2025 Super League Group A match against Punjab at the DY Patil Academy in Ambi, Pune. His whirlwind knock for Madhya Pradesh was laced with eight fours and two sixes.