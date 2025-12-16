Updated 16 December 2025 at 11:05 IST
Timed to Perfection? Released by KKR, Venkatesh Iyer Smashes 43-Ball 70 on IPL Auction Day
IPL Auction: Venkatesh Iyer is going to be in the spotlight after his breathtaking 43-Ball 70 on auction day. Will KKR look to get him back?
IPL Auction: Venkatesh Iyer, who was retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 23.75 Cr after the franchise used their Right To Match (RTM), but was released in 2025. He would be in the spotlight on auction day in Abu Dhabi. IPL 2026 mini auction takes place on December 16 and Iyer has become the talk of the town after his blazing 43-ball 70 in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2025 Super League Group A match against Punjab at the DY Patil Academy in Ambi, Pune. His whirlwind knock for Madhya Pradesh was laced with eight fours and two sixes.
Most would believe that he has timed his knock to perfection. Now it would be interesting to see if he has done enough to convince the KKR scouts to get him onboard again or not. Even if KKR does not show interest in him, surely a few other franchises would also have their eyes on the allrounder.
