Too Late, Mr President! Trump Wishes 'Best Of Luck' To Team USA 24 Hours After India Defeated American Team In T20 World Cup

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Sunday (February 8) took to Truth Social to pen a post on the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 in India. Trump, in the post, shared a good luck message for Team USA. Interestingly, Trump's post came almost 24 hours after USA were defeated by India by 29 runs in their opening match of the T20 World Cup.

"I just heard the Cricket World Cup is underway in India! I wish the best of luck to TEAM USA! We have a very strong team. America is rooting for you!" Trump wrote. Alongside the post, Trump shared a picture showing the USA T20 World Cup squad posing with ICC Chairman Jay Shah and U.S. Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor.

USA are featuring in their second T20 World Cup, having made their debut in the 2024 edition, which was held in the USA and the Caribbean. India had won the 2024 edition, while USA had defeated Canada and Pakistan in the tournament and had reached the Super Eight stage.

Coming to India and USA’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener, India were put in to bat by USA after they won the toss. USA reduced India to 46/4 inside the powerplay; however, India captain Suryakumar Yadav rescued the side with an 84*(49) to guide them to a respectable total of 161/9. USA’s Shadley van Schalkwyk was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 4-0-25-4. India then restricted USA to 132/8, with Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh taking three and two wickets respectively.

USA, who are playing their second T20 World Cup, have eight players who were born in India or Pakistan. Interestingly, only three USA-born players features in their squad.

Commenting on this, a netizen said, “Trump posted best of luck to team USA playing in the cricket world cup in India. Majority of them are Indians. If USA plays against India it would be like Indians playing against India.” Another quipped, "Trump congratulating Team USA , meanwhile the team passport section reading, ‘Born in India, raised in cricket."