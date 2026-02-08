Harry Brook Accepts Nepal Put England In 'Tricky Situation', Praises Rohit Paudel & Co. For Heroic T20 World Cup 2026 Performance

T20 World Cup 2026: England clinched a close four-run win over Nepal in the fifth match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Sunday, February 8.

Will Jacks was named the 'Player of the Match' after he played an unbeaten 39-run knock from 18 balls at a strike rate of 216.67. He slammed one four and four sixes during his time on the crease.

Even though Nepal conceded a defeat, they won the hearts of every cricket fan with their fighting spirit. Nepal fought till the last over of the match but missed out on clinching a win by just a whisker.

Harry Brook Showers Praise On Nepal Cricket Team

While speaking at the post-match presentation, England captain Harry Brook showered praise on Nepal. Brook accepted that it 'wasn't easy' to clinch a win against them.

He also pointed out how the Nepalese batters played fiercely against England spinner Adil Rashid. The batter further claimed that Nepal put them in a 'tricky situation' for a lot of times in the game in Mumbai.

"It wasn't easy at all, but thankfully we got over the line. They played extremely well and I just heard you say that not many teams take out Adil Rashid down the way they did. And I thought that they played against him outstandingly. And they put us in a tricky situation for quite a few occasions there as well," Harry Brook said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Nepal Concede Defeat Against England Despite Fighting Till Last Over

Recapping the match, England won the toss and chose to bat against Nepal.

Jacob Bethell (55 off 35 balls) and Harry Brook (53 off 32 balls) provided strong contributions at the top, while Will Jacks added a crucial unbeaten 39 from 18 deliveries to lift England to 184/7.

For Nepal, Dipendra Singh Airee and Nandan Yadav led the bowling attack with two wickets each, while Sher Malla and Sandeep Lamichhane chipped in with one apiece.

In the chase, Kushal Bhurtel (29 off 17 balls) gave Nepal a brisk start. Later, Airee (44 off 29 balls) and Lokesh Bam (39* off 20 balls) fought valiantly, keeping the contest alive until the final delivery.

With 10 runs needed from the last over, Nepal fell just short, but their spirited effort left a lasting impression.