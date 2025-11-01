Travis Head Hints At Taking Up Josh Hazlewood-Like Step As The Ashes Series Draws Close: Report

Australia's Travis Head walks off after losing his wicket to India's Mohammed Siraj during their One Day International cricket match in Sydney | Image: AP

Travis Head, the swashbuckling all-format Australian opener, is mulling a significant move that would influence the team's ongoing series in the T20I format. The 31-year-old is considering following Josh Hazlewood's move to opt out of the series to gear up for Australia's upcoming red-ball challenge in The Ashes.

In the AUS vs IND T20Is, Travis Head played a vital role in forging a firm partnership to get things going in the chase. Marsh and Head's 51-run partnership set the tone for the hosts' clinical triumph at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Travis Head Considering Opting Out Of T20Is To Prepare For Ashes: Report

Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh, clinched a significant victory against India to take the series 1-0 in Melbourne. An all-around performance from the hosts helped them big time, as it seemed as if they strapped on a jetpack while chasing the target.

With the Ashes series against England set to begin soon, certain cricketers have opted out to undergo training for the upcoming Test series to win the series and keep the Ashes urn in the land down under.

According to Code Sports, Travis Head is considering opting out of the last two matches of the ongoing T20I series against India. The Aussie opener is looking to follow Josh Hazlewood, who has opted out after competing in the first two T20I matches to train for The Ashes.

England will tour Australia for the upcoming Ashes series, with the first fixture of the five-match Test series taking place at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on November 21.

Who Can Replace Travis Head In Case He Misses Out?

With Travis Head reportedly considering opting out of the final two T20I matches against India, Australia would need a proper replacement to face a resilient Men in Blue.

Even though the Aussies have secured the lead, India could turn things around in Hobart and secure a win in the third T20I.

In case Heads opts out, Matt Short emerges as one of the most natural replacements. He has stepped up as an opener in the past and has a Travis Head-like aggressive approach while batting.