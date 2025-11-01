Updated 1 November 2025 at 14:26 IST
Travis Head Hints At Taking Up Josh Hazlewood-Like Step As The Ashes Series Draws Close: Report
Travis Head may skip the final two T20Is vs India to prepare for the Ashes, following Josh Hazlewood’s lead. His absence could impact Australia’s top order ahead of the Test series starting Nov 21.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Travis Head, the swashbuckling all-format Australian opener, is mulling a significant move that would influence the team's ongoing series in the T20I format. The 31-year-old is considering following Josh Hazlewood's move to opt out of the series to gear up for Australia's upcoming red-ball challenge in The Ashes.
In the AUS vs IND T20Is, Travis Head played a vital role in forging a firm partnership to get things going in the chase. Marsh and Head's 51-run partnership set the tone for the hosts' clinical triumph at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Travis Head Considering Opting Out Of T20Is To Prepare For Ashes: Report
Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh, clinched a significant victory against India to take the series 1-0 in Melbourne. An all-around performance from the hosts helped them big time, as it seemed as if they strapped on a jetpack while chasing the target.
With the Ashes series against England set to begin soon, certain cricketers have opted out to undergo training for the upcoming Test series to win the series and keep the Ashes urn in the land down under.
Advertisement
According to Code Sports, Travis Head is considering opting out of the last two matches of the ongoing T20I series against India. The Aussie opener is looking to follow Josh Hazlewood, who has opted out after competing in the first two T20I matches to train for The Ashes.
Also Read: Why Harshit Rana Came To Bat Ahead of Shivam Dube In 2nd T20I? Abhishek Sharma Spills The Beans
Advertisement
England will tour Australia for the upcoming Ashes series, with the first fixture of the five-match Test series taking place at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on November 21.
Who Can Replace Travis Head In Case He Misses Out?
With Travis Head reportedly considering opting out of the final two T20I matches against India, Australia would need a proper replacement to face a resilient Men in Blue.
Even though the Aussies have secured the lead, India could turn things around in Hobart and secure a win in the third T20I.
Also Read: 'They Have Given Us Tough Time': Litton Das Reacts To Bangladesh's Dismal Show In Three-Match T20I Series Against West Indies
In case Heads opts out, Matt Short emerges as one of the most natural replacements. He has stepped up as an opener in the past and has a Travis Head-like aggressive approach while batting.
Josh Inglis is another big name who could step in as Cricket Australia's opener for the T20Is. His versatility stands out, and he could be promoted from the usual number three spot if required.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 1 November 2025 at 14:26 IST