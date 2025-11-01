'They Have Given Us Tough Time': Litton Das Reacts To Bangladesh's Dismal Show In Three-Match T20I Series Against West Indies

West Indies have inflicted yet another heartbreak on Litton Das' Bangladesh. The Caribbean team clean swept Bangladesh 3-0 as they secured a comfortable 5-wicket win in the third T20I in Chattogram. Bangladesh had defeated West Indies 2-1 in the ODI series, but as far as the T20I series is concerned, the visitors had the last laugh. Roston Chase was adjudged as the player of the match, whereas Romario Shepherd bagged the 'man of the series' award.

ALSO READ | Michael Vaughan Gives His Blunt Take On The Chances Of Ben Stokes Leading England To An Away Ashes Win

Litton Das Reacts To Bangladesh's Heartbreaking Loss

With less than four months to go for the upcoming 2026 edition of the World T20, Litton Das' Bangladesh have a lot of soul searching to do. The three-match T20I series came at a very crucial juncture for the hosts, but they ended up making a mess of it as they failed to win even one match.

Despite the series ending in an unfortunate manner, Bangladesh T20I skipper Litton Kumar Das reiterated on the fact that there isn't any reason to panic. Das also said that the Caribbean players gave his team a tough time. Das also said that his players need to register a comeback as he doesn't want the team to have a bad series always.

Advertisement

"I had also said before the series that I want a tough time from here. I think they have given us a tough time from everywhere. They have bowled very well. The batting was also not that good. But obviously, you don't want the bad series all the time. There is only one option to come back from this: to keep his spirits high, not to worry too much, because if you worry, the negative thoughts will come more, the positives won't," Litton said after the three-match T20I series.

Advertisement

Bangladesh vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: As It Happened