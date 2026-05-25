Travis Head's Wife Reveals Shocking Online Abuse After Controversy Featuring Virat Kohli in IPL 2026: 'Woke up to my Socials Blasting...'

IPL 2026: Travis Head and Virat Kohli made headlines after the latter refused to shake hands following the loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad. There is no doubt that Kohli is one of the best batters in the world and enjoys a huge fan following as well. And following Kohli's episode with Head, the former RCB captain's fans launched a abuse social media attack on his family. Head's wife, Jessica, finally broke silence on the trauma she endured after the ugly fallout. Jessica recalled the social media wrath she faced after Australia beat India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad, a game in which Head took the crucial catch of Rohit Sharma and was Australia's main man with the bat.

‘Repeat of the abuse that happened after the WC’

“It feels like a repeat of the abuse that happened after the World Cup. I woke up to my socials blasting... we are fine but they are attacking my friends and family," she said to Australian media outlet The Advertiser.

“I think across all sports at the moment there’s an important conversation around mental health, perspective and the way we speak to one another. Passion will always be part of sport, but so is remembering there are real people and families behind the game. Hopefully this encourages more kindness and support for one another,” Jessica added.

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Meanwhile, both Hyderabad and Bengaluru are in the playoff and it would be interesting to see if the two teams face-off again or not. RCB take on Gujarat in Qualifier 1, while Hyderabad lock horns with Rajasthan in the Eliminator.