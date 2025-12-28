Travis Head Tips Jake Weatherald To Succeed On The International Stage Despite Mixed Form In Ashes 2025

Swashbuckling Australia opener Travis Head has expressed support for Jake Weatherald and believes he can shine on the international stage. The Aussie cricketer has backed up the debutant, claiming his opening partner in The Ashes is a good cricketer on the bigger stage of cricket.

Jake Weatherald hasn't had the best of his debut. After receiving his maiden Test cap in The Ashes 2025, the opener did not have the best start, as he fell for a golden duck to seamer Jofra Archer in the first innings of the Perth Test.

Travis Head Confident Jake Weatherald Will Come Good for Australia Despite Inconsistent Ashes Outing

Despite a patchy start in the Ashes 2025 Tests, Travis Head has supported Jake Weatherald. The swashbuckling cricketer believes his Australian opening partner is a 'good enough' cricketer and has shown glimpses of brilliance as well in the first four Test matches.

Head also reminded that things do not always tend to go their way, but he is a proper cricketer for the International stage.

"I think he is a good enough cricketer for international cricket. I think he showed a lot of glimpses over his first four Tests, and it is not always going to go your way.

"I think there are a lot of guys who have looked like they have been on the pump with the bat who are some of the best in our generation. So it can be a tough way to start your international career. But look, I think he is a good enough player to play international cricket," Travis Head said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Jake Weatherald Displayed Strong Footing In Brisbane Test

Despite the tough start during Australia's first innings, Jake Weatherald put up 23 during Australia's chase in the Perth Test. The Aussie opened and displayed his fierce side in the Brisbane Test, scoring a brilliant 72 in the day-night fixture and helping Australia maintain their dominance in the unique fixture.

Jake Weatherald's debut outing for Cricket Australia did not go the way he had planned. Following the maiden test fifty, the opener continued to have a low-scoring performance, picking up 146 at an average of 20.85.