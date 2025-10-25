Updated 25 October 2025 at 15:16 IST
Virat Kohli Shuts His Critics Down, Edges Past Kumar Sangakkara To Become Second Leading Run-Scorer In ODIs
Prolific Indian batter Virat Kohli achieved an elusive ODI feat during the 3rd ODI match of the series against Australia.
Virat Kohli in action against Australia in 3rd ODIs | Image: AP
India vs Australia: Talismanic Indian batter Virat Kohli once again etched his name in the record books after playing a magnificent knock against Australia in the third ODI match of the series, on Saturday, October 25, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Virat Kohli surpassed Kumar Sangakkara to become the second leading run-scorer in ODIs.
