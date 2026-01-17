U19 World Cup 2026: 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scripts History In Youth ODIs, Shatters Virat Kohli's Elusive Landmark

U19 ODI World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre-led India have locked horns against Md Azizul Hakim Tamim's Bangladesh in the seventh match of the ongoing U19 World Cup 2026, at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, on Saturday, January 17.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Virat Kohli's Landmark In Youth ODIs

In the ongoing fixture, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again came under the spotlight after he played a blitz knock in the prestigious ICC event. Suryavanshi played a 72-run knock from 67 balls at a strike rate of 107.46. The youngster slammed six fours and three sixes during his time on the crease.

The 14-year-old etched his name in the history books after he became the seventh-highest run-scorer for Team India in the youth ODIs after overtaking Virat Kohli in the chart. Suryavanshi needed just four runs before the game to topple Kohli on the list.

In the first delivery of the third over, the Indian opener slammed a four towards the gap in the square past point, and achieved the milestone.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Registers Elusive Personal Milestone

Suryavanshi also completed 1000-plus runs in youth ODIs. He needed just 27 runs in the ongoing game to achieve the personal milestone. He became the seventh Indian to cross the 1000-run mark in the Youth ODIs.

In the Youth ODIs, Suryavanshi played 20 matches and scored 1047 runs at a strike rate of 157.68 and an average of 52.35. He hammered three centuries and five half-centuries in the U19 ODIs. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli had amassed 978 runs from 28 matches and 25 innings at a strike rate of 85.56 and an average of 46.57.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's blitz knock and Abhigyan Kundu's 80 powered India to 238 in the first innings against Bangladesh.

Al Fahad led the Bangladesh bowling attack with his five-wicket haul from a 9.2-over spell. Iqbal Hossain Emon and Md Azizul Hakim Tamim also claimed two wickets each in their respective spells.