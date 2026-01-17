'Axar Is Way Ahead Of...': Mohammad Kaif's Bold Comments Put Spotlight On Senior Player Ahead Of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif recently lauded Axar Patel in his YouTube video and questioned the selectors for not picking him for the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. Notably, Axar Patel last player in the 50-over format during the Australia Tour in 2025.

Additionally, Mohammad Kaif also called Axar Patel a better player than veteran Ravindra Jadeja. Despite playing more than 200 one-day internationals, Jadeja is currently feeling the pressure for a place in the team due to his underwhelming ODI performances. Notably, in the first two ODIs against New Zealand, Ravindra Jadeja registered scores of 4 and 27 and failed to get any wickets.

Additionally, Mohammad Kaif also questioned the management's backing of Nitish Kumar Reddy in the ODI series.

Mohammad Kaif Believes Axar Patel Is Better Than Ravindra Jadeja

Kaif suggested that if one had to choose between Jadeja and Patel, the latter should be an obvious choice, given his impressive strike rate and both batting and bowling abilities. Additionally, he even expressed that Axar Patel and Jadeja should play together in the playing XI instead of Nitish Kumar Reddy to provide more balance in the team.

Kaif, in his YouTube video, shared, "If you have to choose one of the two, Axar is way ahead of Jadeja, even in one-day cricket. His strike rate, batting ability, and ability to hit sixes, Jadeja does not have that. We have seen this in the IPL as well. In white-ball cricket, Axar is way ahead in batting. Even in bowling, he is ahead. Axar can bowl in the powerplay as well. I do not know why he is not even in the squad. Why are you backing Reddy against New Zealand, who are weak against spin? Anyway, you already have Arshdeep sitting out, so there are four pacers already."

He further added, "I want Jadeja and Axar to play together. If Axar was there in the last game instead of Reddy, there would have been more balance. There is a difference in the bowling styles of Jadeja and Axar. People say both are left-arm spinners; they are, but both have different styles of bowling. Jadeja comes on after the powerplay. Axar can take the new ball."

