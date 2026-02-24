Umpire Steve Bucknor Admits 22-Year-Old Error; Calls Controversial LBW Call Against Sachin Tendulkar a 'Mistake'

Veteran umpire Steve Bucknor has opened up on one of the hardest decisions he had to live with as an umpire. The former match official reminisced about the infamous LBW call he had made against the legendary Sachin Tendulkar 22 years ago.

The controversial LBW dismissal involving Sachin Tendulkar was one of the game's most shocking moments. Given that Bucknor had made many dubious calls against the former Indian cricketer, the LBW call stood out as it shook the global realm.

22 Years On, Bucknor Concedes Error Over Controversial Sachin Tendulkar's LBW Dismissal

Twenty-two years on, umpire Steve Bucknor has admitted that giving Sachin Tendulkar an LBW was a mistake and that people still talk about the moment to date. He further acknowledged that mistakes happen in life and that he had accepted his fault and moved on in life.

"Giving Sachin Tendulkar out leg before wicket, and it's a matter of knowing that it was a mistake, but until this day, every day, people talk about it.

Advertisement

“Why did I give him out? Was he out and so on? But then in life, mistakes happen. I have accepted that it was a mistake, and life goes on," Bucknor said in a video shared by the West Indies Cricket Umpires' Association on Instagram.

Also Read: What India Must Do To Secure A Semifinal Spot In T20 World Cup 2026 After Being Thrashed By South Africa In Ahmedabad

Advertisement

What Happened During the Sachin Tendulkar-Steve Bucknor Moment?

During the Gabba Test in the Australia series in 2003-04, Sachin Tendulkar let go of a delivery by Jason Gillespie. The ball crashed onto the Indian batter's pads, and Gillespie and the Aussies started emphatically appealing to Steve Bucknor, who was the on-field umpire during the match-up.

Steve Bucknor raised his finger, and Sachin Tendulkar was left shellshocked. Not only in India but global cricket fans also criticised the poor officiating of the West Indies-based umpire.