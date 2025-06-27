Umpiring Howlers Ignored; West Indies Pacer Jayden Seales Fined For Breaching ICC Code of Conduct in First Test vs Australia

WI vs Aus: West Indies dominated the first Test on Day 1, thanks to Jaydon Seales five wickets. Seales picked up five wickets for 60 runs to bundle Australia out for a paltry 180 runs. But now, he finds himself in trouble. Seales has been fined 15 per cent of his match fees for breaching ICC's ‘Code of Conduct’.

Why Has Seales Been Punished?

Seales has been reprimanded for his act in the opening day of the Test. In the 58th over of the Australian innings, Seales dismissed Pat Cummins and then pointed his finger to the dressing-room. The send-off given by Seales did not go down well with the on-field umpires.

The match officials found Seales guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon their dismissal.”

“In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Seales, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking his tally of demerit points in a 24-month period to two," revealed ICC in the statement.

Following the day’s play, Seales downplayed the moment, saying it wasn’t meant to be taken seriously.

‘Bit of frustration’

“It did not really mean anything and it was more a bit of frustration,” he said.

“Pat hit a couple of good shots off me and I just showed him where the dressing room was. There wasn’t really anything in it,” he added.