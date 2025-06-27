'There's a 7-Day Break': Sunil Gavaskar Not Comfortable With Gautam Gambhir's Decision to Rest Jasprit Bumrah For 2nd Test

England vs India: Following the five-wicket loss at Headingley, all India would want is to level it up at Birmingham and then head to London for the third Test with the series wide open. And for India to challenge England at Birmingham, they would need ace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. But, it is understood that Bumrah is set to be rested for the upcoming Test which could spell doom for the visiting team. Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar has realised that and the importance of Bumrah and hence reckons it would be a wrong call to keep him out of the XI.

Gavaskar also reckons that it is unfair that Bumrah is not going to play after a break of over a week between the first and the second game.

‘You don’t rest your number one bowler’

"I don't quite understand the decision to rest Bumrah, especially considering there's a 7-day break between the second Test and the third. These are not the cricketers of the past but belong to a generation of players that is supremely fit. You don’t rest your number one bowler in the name of workload management," Gavaskar said on India TV.

As we understand, not playing Bumrah would be an extremely tough call that the Indian team management will take as per reports.

Can Gill And Co. Breach Fortress Edgbaston?

The way they played in the first four days of the fitrst Test, it would be wrong to count India out of the seocnd Test.