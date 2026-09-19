Uncertainty Hits Asian Games Again, India Men's Cricket Team Hit By Kit Delays Ahead Of Nagoya Departure: Report

India's Asian Games struggle has hit a new low. Just ahead of their departure to Japan for the Asian Games on Sunday, the men's cricket team is facing a delay in the arrival of their kits.

As per PTI, some members of the cricket team are still waiting for their correctly sized kits, and BCCI has been in constant communication with JSW Inspire over the arrival of the kits. As per the report, most of the problems have been resolved and the kits will reach the cricketers shortly.

India will wear their regular kits when they face Japan in a friendly match to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of India-Japan Diplomatic Relations. They will switch to their Asian Games jersey when they start their journey on September 28. India are the reigning Asian champions in cricket and are the favourites to retain their gold medal this time.

Earlier, India's kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat replaced Tajinderpal Singh Toor as the official flag-bearer after the latter's kit failed to arrive in time. BCCI has also reportedly arranged separate accommodation for the men's cricket team but the women's cricket team will be residing in the accommodation provided by the Japanese authorities.

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India will be in high spirits after whitewashing Afghanistan 3-0 in a recently concluded T20I series. Abhishek Sharma etched his name in history as he scored the fastest T20I century scored by a cricketer from a Test-playing nation. The women's team has already reached the semifinals and will face Bangladesh for a place in the Asian Games final.