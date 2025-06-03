'Universe Boss' in the House: Chris Gayle Lands in Ahmedabad for Thrilling RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Chris Gayle arrived in Ahmedabad to watch the IPL 2025 final between his former teams, RCB and PBKS. | Image: ANI Photo

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: West Indies legend and “Universe Boss” Chris Gayle arrived in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Tuesday to witness a highly anticipated IPL 2025 Final showdown between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gayle played for both franchises during his career, with both teams vying for their maiden IPL title.

A Tale of Two Nearly Men: RCB vs PBKS in Search of Glory

The final marked a historic moment as RCB and PBKS, two of the league’s most popular but title-less teams, locked horns for the trophy.

RCB were playing their fourth final, having lost in 2009, 2011, and 2016. PBKS (formerly Kings XI Punjab) reached their second final after falling short in 2014 against KKR.

Chris Gayle holds legendary status with both teams:

For RCB (2011–2017):

3,163 runs in 85 matches

Average: 43.33 | Strike rate: 152

5 centuries, 19 fifties | Best: 175

For PBKS (2018–2021):

1,339 runs in 41 matches

Average: 36.19 | 1 century, 10 fifties | Best: 104

RCB’s Steady Climb

RCB finished second in the league stage with 19 points from 14 games, and sealed a dominant eight-wicket win over PBKS in Qualifier 1.

Top performer:

Virat Kohli: 614 runs | Avg: 55.82 | SR: 146.53 | 8 fifties

Josh Hazlewood: 21 wickets in 11 matches | Avg: 15.80

PBKS’s Comeback Story

PBKS topped the table on net run rate but fell to RCB in Qualifier 1. They rebounded strongly, beating Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.

Captain Shreyas Iyer: 603 runs | Avg: 54.82 | Played match-winning 87 in Eliminator