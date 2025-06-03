'Universe Boss' in the House: Chris Gayle Lands in Ahmedabad for Thrilling RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final

Updated 3 June 2025 at 18:04 IST
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: West Indies legend and “Universe Boss” Chris Gayle arrived in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Tuesday to witness a highly anticipated IPL 2025 Final showdown between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gayle played for both franchises during his career, with both teams vying for their maiden IPL title.
The final marked a historic moment as RCB and PBKS, two of the league’s most popular but title-less teams, locked horns for the trophy.
RCB were playing their fourth final, having lost in 2009, 2011, and 2016. PBKS (formerly Kings XI Punjab) reached their second final after falling short in 2014 against KKR.
3,163 runs in 85 matches
Average: 43.33 | Strike rate: 152
5 centuries, 19 fifties | Best: 175
1,339 runs in 41 matches
Average: 36.19 | 1 century, 10 fifties | Best: 104
RCB finished second in the league stage with 19 points from 14 games, and sealed a dominant eight-wicket win over PBKS in Qualifier 1.
Virat Kohli: 614 runs | Avg: 55.82 | SR: 146.53 | 8 fifties
Josh Hazlewood: 21 wickets in 11 matches | Avg: 15.80
PBKS topped the table on net run rate but fell to RCB in Qualifier 1. They rebounded strongly, beating Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.
Captain Shreyas Iyer: 603 runs | Avg: 54.82 | Played match-winning 87 in Eliminator
Arshdeep Singh: 18 wickets in 16 games | Avg: 26.55
