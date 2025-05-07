Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After Chennai Super Kings Defeat Kolkata Knight Riders By 2 Wickets

The MS Dhoni-led CSK beat KKR by 2 wickets in an IPL 2025 game. | Image: AP

Defending Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders saw their hopes of making the IPL 2025 play-offs take a massive hit after their loss to the Chennai Super Kings in Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Wednesday (May 7).

CSK defeated KKR by 2 wickets in a match that went down to the wire and all but ensured the home team's elimination from the playoffs race.

Ajinkya Rahane's men are not yet out of contention but can only get to 15 points with two games remaining, as they are currently on 11 points.

3 teams as of now are past the 15-point mark and both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are also close to surpassing that points mark.

Dhoni Closes Out Close Win

Rahane won the toss and opted to bat first on a track where the team chasing had lost 4 out of the last 5 games.

They managed to get to 179-6 on a pitch that did not seem to be the easiest to bat on.

Given the pitch was also offering plenty of purchase to the spinners, there was an expectation that the spin trio of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Moeen Ali would come into play.

However, while the spinners did enjoy plenty of assistance it was the home team's pacers that let them down.

And with 8 runs needed off the final over, MS Dhoni swung for the fences off the first ball and nailed the shot, all but ending the match.

It was what fans wanted to see as the old-timer turned back the clock.

Updated Points Table

Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are already eliminated from the play-offs race.