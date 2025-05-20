com score card
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After Rajasthan Royals Defeat Chennai Super Kings in New Delhi

Updated May 20th 2025, 23:12 IST

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After Rajasthan Royals Defeat Chennai Super Kings in New Delhi

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets in an IPL 2025 game in New Delhi on May 20 (Tuesday). Here's a look at the updated points table.

Reported by: Shayne Dias
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
IPL 2025 CSK vs RR
RR won their IPL 2025 game vs CSK. | Image: AP

The Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday (May 20) was a dead rubber given neither team can qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs, but it was still a tightly-contested game between the two sides. 

And it was a game that RR walked away victorious from, registering a six-wicket win chasing down a target of 188 with 17 balls to spare. 

The loss did not have any impact on the playoffs but it did provide a temporary reprieve for RR in the latest IPL points table as they are not last, but second last - just ahead of CSK. 

Updated IPL Points Table 2025

It is worth noting that RR can still finish last since they have now played all of their games are 2 points ahead of CSK, a deficit that can be wiped out if the Yellow Army beat Gujarat Titans in their final league game. 

However, given the imperious form GT have showed and the absolute lack of form CSK have shown, it seems an unlikely task - especially as CSK will need a big win to significantly improve their net run rate (NRR) compared to RR. 

ALSO READ | IPL 2025: Will Rain Spoil the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Game?

CSK Left With More Questions to Ponder

Ahead of the game, stand-in skipper MS Dhoni said the remaining games were all about CSK figuring out things for the next season.  

"We need to figure out which individual will do well in which slot next year. And we need to look into the combination and a couple of players we can pick in auction," Dhoni said at the toss.

However, few players if any gave the team management much food for thought as far as being given another chance by the side. 

Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis, both mid-season signings due to injury, impressed once again with the bat but were the only two to do so in a largely turgid line-up. 

Among the bowlers, only all-rounder Anshul Kambhoj looked good - with everyone else's economy at least 10 or more, he stood out with figures of 1-21 in 3 overs. 

Published May 20th 2025, 23:12 IST