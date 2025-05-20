Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After Rajasthan Royals Defeat Chennai Super Kings in New Delhi

The Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday (May 20) was a dead rubber given neither team can qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs, but it was still a tightly-contested game between the two sides.

And it was a game that RR walked away victorious from, registering a six-wicket win chasing down a target of 188 with 17 balls to spare.

The loss did not have any impact on the playoffs but it did provide a temporary reprieve for RR in the latest IPL points table as they are not last, but second last - just ahead of CSK.

Updated IPL Points Table 2025

It is worth noting that RR can still finish last since they have now played all of their games are 2 points ahead of CSK, a deficit that can be wiped out if the Yellow Army beat Gujarat Titans in their final league game.

However, given the imperious form GT have showed and the absolute lack of form CSK have shown, it seems an unlikely task - especially as CSK will need a big win to significantly improve their net run rate (NRR) compared to RR.

CSK Left With More Questions to Ponder

Ahead of the game, stand-in skipper MS Dhoni said the remaining games were all about CSK figuring out things for the next season.

"We need to figure out which individual will do well in which slot next year. And we need to look into the combination and a couple of players we can pick in auction," Dhoni said at the toss.

However, few players if any gave the team management much food for thought as far as being given another chance by the side.

Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis, both mid-season signings due to injury, impressed once again with the bat but were the only two to do so in a largely turgid line-up.