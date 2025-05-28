Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After RCB Storm Into Qualifier 1 With Vintage Display Against Lucknow Super Giants

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have thrashed Lucknow Super Giants to secure a top-two finish in the IPL 2025 points table. Despite Rishabh Pant's brilliant century, the visitors managed to grind out a six-wicket victory to set up a match-up with Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.

RCB Defeat LSG TO Secure 2nd Position

Earlier, riding on Rishabh Pant's century, LSG posted a massive 227 runs on the board. He ended his IPL 2025 drought with a 35-ball IPL century while Mitchell Marsh also played his part with a brilliant 37-ball 67. In reply, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli rolled out a red carpet with a 61-run partnership. They lost quick wickets in succession, but Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal had other plans. They stuck to the plan and led RCB to a brilliant victory over LSG. Jitesh registered a brilliant 85 while Mayank provided a solid assistance with a 23-ball 41.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table

RCB have finished second in the table with a brilliant win over Lucknow Super Giants. Virat Kohli's side will now face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1, while Gujarat Titans are set to take on Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. RCB finished with 19 points, but Punjab finished at the top on the virtue of having a better NRR. Gujarat finished the IPL 2025 group stage in third place, while Mumbai Indians are 4th. Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are 5th and 6th with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Defending champions KKR had a disappointing campaign and finished in 8th place with 12th place just behind LSG, who ended their campaign in 7th position. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings remain the bottom two teams with eight points each.