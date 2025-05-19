Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After Sunrisers Hyderabad Eliminate Lucknow Super Giants From Playoffs Contention

The Lucknow Super Giants, led by Rishabh Pant (C), are out of IPL 2025 playoffs contention. | Image: AP

Sunrisers Hyderabad may be out of the race for the IPL 2025 playoffs but they showed signs of what made them such a destructive force in 2024 when they convincingly beat the Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets on Monday (May 19).

Chasing 205 to win, SRH easily got to the target with 10 balls to spare courtesy a half-century from Abhishek Sharma and good knocks from the likes of Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen and Kamindu Mendis.

The result means nothing for SRH as they were out of contention for a spot in the knockouts anyway but it had massive implications on the hopes that LSG may have harboured.

As a result of the loss, LSG are now out of contention - marking the second straight year that the team have failed to register a top 10 finish.

Check The Updated IPL 2025 Points Table Here

LSG Out of Playoffs Race

Heading into Monday's game, LSG were one of 3 teams who were in the hunt for the final playoff spot alongside Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

But they needed to win all of their remaining games while also hoping that DC and MI slipped up in their pursuit, meaning it was always a slightly long shot.

Had they won all 3 games, they would have gotten to 16 points. But now they can only get to 14 - which eliminates them as 5 teams can surpass that points tally this season.

ALSO READ | SRH Steamroll LSG To End Their IPL 2025 Playoff Qualification Hopes

It also raises plenty of question marks over the captaincy future of Rishabh Pant, who has underwhelmed both as a leader and a batter.

Pant, it is worth remembering, was acquired for an auction record price of Rs. 27 crore in the mega auction that took place towards the end of 2024.