Lucknow's Big Investment Fails To Reap Desired Dividends, SRH Steamroll LSG To End Their IPL 2025 Playoff Qualification Hopes

Sunrisers Hyderabad have defeated Lucknow Super Giants to secure their 4th win in IPL 2025 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 19. This loss means Rishabh Pant's side is ruled out of the playoff contention.

Both LSG openers launched an onslaught on a surface where the ball was gripping. They forged an indomitable partnership of 115 in just 10.3 overs and it was debutant Harsh Dubey who stalled Marsh’s run with his maiden IPL wicket.

Marsh’s dismissal on 65 slowed the hitting. Rishabh Pant’s poor run continued to haunt him as the LSG captain could only manage 7 runs. Markram managed to keep the scoreboard ticking but he soon went to the pavilion after scoring a valiant 38 ball 61.

Nicholas Pooran struggled to smash the ball as the LSG pacers relied more on the cutters, which were tricky to judge. Pooran went on a hitting spree in the latter half of his innings as the home side managed to cross the 200-run hurdle.