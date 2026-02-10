USA To Humiliate Pakistan Again On T20 World Cup Stage? Ex-PAK Cricketer Mocks Salman Agha & Co. Ahead Of Crunch Showdown

United States' Mohammad Mohsin and his teammates and Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf | Image: AP

T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha-led Pakistan will lock horns with Monank Patel’s United States of America (USA) in the 12th match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Tuesday, February 10.

In the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan faced USA in a group-stage fixture at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. On June 6, 2024, USA stunned Pakistan with a five-run victory over the Men in Green.

Former PAK Cricketer Makes Bold Prediction On Pakistan's Clash Against USA

Speaking on a podcast, former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Asif mocked the Men in Green by making a bold prediction about Pakistan’s upcoming clash, claiming that USA will repeat their 2024 triumph by defeating Salman Agha’s side in the 2026 Group A match in Colombo.

Asif expressed his confidence, insisting that USA will humiliate Pakistan again.

“Jis tarah ki situation chal rahi hai, us hisaab se US phir se Pakistan ko beat kar dega. 2026 T20 World Cup mein bhi ye possible lag raha hai. 2026 ke T20 World Cup mein US Pakistan ko dobara hara dega. Guarantee,” Mohammad Asif said.

Pakistan Survive Dutch Scare On T20 WC 2026 Opener

Pakistan began their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a narrow three-wicket win over the Netherlands on Saturday, February 7, at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

Chasing a target of 148, Pakistan struggled in the second innings after losing quick wickets. Babar Azam disappointed with a 15-run knock off 18 balls at a strike rate of 83.33.

In the end, Faheem Ashraf rescued Pakistan from embarrassment by smashing 29 runs off 11 balls at a strike rate of 263.64.

Meanwhile, USA suffered a 29-run defeat to India in their opening match of the prestigious tournament at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.