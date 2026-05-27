Virat Kohli-AB De Villiers' BROMANCE Goes Viral After RCB Beat GT in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 to Enter Final | WATCH VIDEO

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli was ecstatic after Royal Challengers Bengaluru made it to the final. Following the emphatic 92-run win, Kohli was spotted celebrating the special moment with his dear friend AB De Villiers and that was a sheer treat for the fans. They seemed happy in each others company as fans egged them on at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday. Here is the clip that is now going viral.

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Kohli Inspires

Kohli has once again had an inspiring season for RCB. At the twilight of his career, Kohli still continues to win matches for RCB. In the 2026 season, more often than not - Kohli got RCB off to a good start, and if required - he batted through as well. In 15 games this season, he has amassed 600 runs at a strike rate of 164.38. His runs have come at an average of 50. This also includes a century and four fifties.

But against the Titans in Qualifier 1, it was captain Rajat Patidar, who stepped it up. Patidar hit a surreal 33-ball 93* to power his side to a record 254/5 in 20 overs. The target proved to be too much for the Titans, who lost the game.

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RCB, who have made the final, would now await their opposition. RCB have a glorious chance of winning consecutive titles.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 254/5 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli 43, Krunal Pandya 43; Jason Holder 2-39, Kagiso Rabada 2-54) beat Gujarat Titans 162 all out in 19.3 overs (Rahul Tewatia 68, Jos Buttler 29; Jacob Duffy 3-39, Krunal Pandya 2-16, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2-28) by 92 runs.