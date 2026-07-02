Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debut Debate Grows After Sanju Samson's Failure vs England in Rain-Abandoned T20I Game

India vs England: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been on the bench and calls for his debut has grown after Sanju Samson failed to get among the runs against England at Riverside ground on Wednesday. Samson perished for one off seven balls. During his stay in the middle, he did not look assured and that is a concern no doubt. And in the two outings against Ireland, he registered single-digit scores. The problem is Samson's bad form comes at a time when a 15-year-old teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, about whom the entire world is speaking, is yet to make his much-awaited debut. There is no doubt Samson would be feeling the pressure.

Will Gautam Gambhir Drop Samson?

For Gambhir as well, it is difficult to drop Samson. Not long back, Samson was India's main man at the T20 World Cup where the Kerelite came good for India in all the knockout games. And hence to drop him would be injustice. The point is that you can't keep backing a player forever on potential. Samson has to start delivering consistently, or else he could be out. The pressure would be on Gambhir after Samson's failure in the opening T20I versus England as voices for Sooryavanshi is growing.

Can Samson Bounce Back?

Of course, he can bounce back. He has the quality and is a proven customer. Samson would know that time is running out and he would feel the pinch. He knows the only way to remain in the XI is to perform. Fans would hope Samson can get back his form as when he is in form - he is a sight to behold. India would take on England for the second T20I on Friday.