Hardik Pandya to Join MS Dhoni at CSK in IPL 2027? CEO Kasi Viswanathan Provides Update

IPL 2027: There is much speculation around allrounder Hardik Pandya's future at the IPL. Will Mumbai Indians let go of him? Where will Hardik head to? Will the allrounder join hands with MS Dhoni at CSK? CSK CEO was asked the question following a lot of social media buzz around the topic. Kasi Viswanathan, CSK CEO, answered the million-dollar question. Viswanathan admitted that no such talk has taken place in the team. He added that a season review would take place after the MLC season gets over.

‘We have not had any discussion’

"We have not had any discussion. This will be done only after the season review, which will happen only after the MLC," as quoted by Hindustan Times.

For the unversed, the 2026 season of MLC (Major League Cricket), the franchise T20 competition based in the United States, runs till July 18. Texas Super Kings, a subsidiary team of the Chennai Super Kings, compete in that tournament.

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CSK did not have a good 2026 season as they could not make it to the playoffs as well. There has been questions raised on Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy and there is no denying that. Gaikwad's own performance with the bat has also not been up to expectations.

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Why Hardik at CSK